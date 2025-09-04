CRC Evans Gets New Chief

Welding and coatings services provider for the energy sector CRC Evans has appointed Mauro Piasere as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bringing over 30 years of executive leadership experience in global energy markets, the industry heavyweight joins CRC Evans to spearhead the company’s bold global growth ambitions.

A key priority will be to strengthen and accelerate CRC Evans’ role in delivering new energy and major infrastructure projects, whilst further consolidating its global capability to lead complex, large-scale developments.

Furthermore, Mauro’s appointment brings added momentum to the ongoing development and expansion of CRC Evans’ portfolio beyond conventional energy markets, into high-growth sectors such as nuclear, renewables (hydrogen, carbon capture, offshore wind) and critical infrastructure.

Mauro joins CRC Evans from Saipem, where he served as Chief Operating Officer of Robotic and Industrialized Solutions.

“I’m honored to take on the role of CEO at such a key and crucial moment for the energy industry. This is an exciting time to join CRC Evans, as it continues its strong growth trajectory across the globe and expands into new energy and critical infrastructure markets.

“I believe that by building on its core strengths and technical excellence, the company is poised to unlock even more opportunities, accelerate its ambitions, and become an enabler of future energy infrastructure as the world balances our needs between conventional and new sustainable energy,” said Piasere, the newly appointed CEO of CRC Evans.