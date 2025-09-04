Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CNOOC Brings Online Another Oil and Gas Project in South China Sea

(Credit: CNOOC)
(Credit: CNOOC)

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has started production from the Wenchang 16-2 oil field development project in the northern part of South China Sea.

The project is located in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin, with an average water depth of approximately 150 meters.

The development of the project mainly leverages the adjacent existing facilities of the Wenchang oil fields, with addition of a new jacket platform integrating functions such as oil and gas production, offshore drilling and completion operations as well as personnel accommodation.

A total of 15 development wells are planned to be commissioned, according to CNOC.

The project is expected to achieve a plateau production of approximately 11,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027, with the oil property being light crude.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.

