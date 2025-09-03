Principle Power’s Floating Wind Tech Surpasses 1TWh Generation Milestone

Principle Power has reported that offshore wind farms using its WindFloat technology have delivered more than 1 TWh of cumulative power to the grid since the first pilot was installed in 2011, marking a key step toward scaling floating offshore wind to commercial levels.

The company said the milestone demonstrates the maturity of its semi-submersible floating foundation design, which has been deployed in challenging conditions off Portugal and Scotland.

WindFloat platforms have withstood waves of up to 20 meters, corresponding to Category 4 typhoon-level winds, in severe Atlantic and North Sea conditions while maintaining an average platform availability of about 99%.

The cumulative 1 TWh output includes generation from WindFloat 1, a 2 MW pilot project in Portugal (2011–2016) and Scotland (2018–2020), WindFloat Atlantic, a 25 MW project operating since 2020 off Portugal, and Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm, a 48 MW project running since 2021 off Scotland.

The company is currently preparing for the connection of the 30 MW EFGL project in France later in 2025 and is working with partners to deliver commercial-scale floating wind farms in France, South Korea and the U.K.

Future developments are expected to use 12 to 70 turbines of 15–20 MW each, nearly doubling the rated capacity of those at WindFloat Atlantic and Kincardine.

“Reaching the 1 TWh milestone is a clear validation of our WindFloat® technology and the expert team we’ve built to support the design, delivery, and operation of floating wind projects worldwide.

“These projects have exposed us to the full range of complexity in the sector, providing valuable lessons that we are using to continuously refine and improve our technical and commercial offering. This depth of experience provides a strong foundation for delivering derisked, cost-effective commercial projects, supporting our vision of a planet powered by floating wind,” said Julian Arrillaga Costa, Chief Executive Officer at Principle Power.