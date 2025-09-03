UK Approves 1.5GW Morgan Offshore Wind Project in Irish Sea

The U.K. has granted development consent for the 1.5 GW Morgan offshore wind farm, being developed jointly by JERA Nex bp and and Germany’s EnBW in the Irish Sea.

The project is expected to generate enough electricity to power around 1.5 million homes once its 96 turbines become operational.

It is the second project from the UK’s Round 4 offshore leasing round to receive approval and among the fastest to progress from lease award to consent.

The Morgan Transmission Project, which will supply the infrastructure needed to transfer power from offshore turbines to the U.K. grid, is currently in the examination phase. A decision on development consent is anticipated in 2026.

“Securing the Development Consent Order is a significant achievement and a critical step toward delivering this transformative project to the U.K.

“It provides the certainty we need to move into the next phase with our supply chain and key stakeholders who have supported us to date and represents a major step forward in delivering the kind of low-carbon infrastructure the U.K. urgently needs,” said Sarah Pirie, Program Director, EnBW.

“This marks a major milestone, building on the success of our Mona Offshore Wind Farm, bringing us closer to delivering another potential 1.5GW of low-carbon energy to homes and businesses throughout the U.K. Securing this approval is a crucial step forward to supporting the country’s transition to secure, cleaner, more sustainable energy sources,” added Mark Hudson, Program Director, JERA Nex bp said.

In addition to Morgan, JERA Nex bp and EnBW are also progressing two other offshore wind developments in the U.K., the Mona Offshore Wind Project in the Irish Sea and the Morven Offshore Wind Project in the North Sea.