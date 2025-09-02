Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Delek, Eni Scoop $143.2M from Ithaca Energy Share Sale

(Credit: Ithaca Energy)
(Credit: Ithaca Energy)

Israeli energy investor Delek Group and Italian oil and gas explorer Eni have raised about 106 million pounds ($143.2 million) by selling their shares in UK's Ithaca Energy, a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

The top two shareholders of Ithaca offloaded 49.6 million ordinary shares in the North Sea oil and gas producer through their UK units as part of an accelerated bookbuild at 213.75 pence per share, the bookrunner, Peel Hunt, said.

The sale amounts to roughly 3% of Ithaca's outstanding stock.

Following the transaction, Delek will hold about 50.5% of Ithaca and Eni nearly 36%, according to the statement.

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)


(Reuters - Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

