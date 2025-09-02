Seaway7 Secures Cable Installation Job at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has secured a ‘substantial’ contract by Synera Renewable Energy (SRE), for the transport and installation of inter-array cables for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The 495 MW Formosa 4 offshore site is located approximately 20 kilometers off the coast of Miaoli County, Taiwan, and will comprise 35 wind turbine generators.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 35 inter-array cables with offshore works expected to commence in 2028.

Furthermore, Seaway7 has been selected as the preferred contractor for the cable installation scope on SRE’s Formosa 6 project, comprising the transport and installation of 57 inter-array cables, with contract finalization expected in 2026.

The exact value of the contract was not disclosed, but Subsea7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 million and $300 million

“We are looking forward to supporting SRE on the Formosa 4 project and being able to continue contributing to the Taiwanese offshore wind targets with our 7th contract award since entering the Taiwanese market in 2019,” said Stuart Fitzgerald, Seaway7’s CEO.