Norway Greenlights Equinor's Exploration Drilling Op

Transocean Encourage (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Encourage (Credit: Transocean)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for an exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 6407/1-B-2 H in production license 1121, operated by Equinor with 36.4% working interest.

Other partners in the license include TotalEnergies with 29.1%, Petoro with 22.5% and Vår Energi with 12% stakes.

The drilling operation is scheduled to start in October 2025, with Transocean’s Transocean Encourage semi-submersible rig.

Transocean Encourage is a 2016-built, sixth generation, CAT D offshore drilling unit. The rig is fully winterized, harsh environment semi-submersible rig with automated drilling control specially designed for operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

