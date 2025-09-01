TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy Secure Exploration License Offshore Congo

TotalEnergies and its partners QatarEnergy and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo have been awarded an exploration license for the Nzombo offshore block in the Republic of Congo.

Under the terms of the production sharing contract signed with the Congolese Government, QatarEnergy will hold a 35% participating interest in the block.

TotalEnergies affiliate in Congo will act as the operator and hold a 50% interest, while Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, the Congolese national oil company, will hold the remaining 15%.

The 1,000 square kilometer Nzombo permit is located 100 kilometers off the coast of Pointe-Noire, close to the Moho production facilities operated by TotalEnergies EP Congo. The work program includes the drilling of one exploration well, which is expected to spud before the end of 2025.

“This award of a promising Exploration permit, with the material Nzombo prospect, reflects our continued strategy of expanding our Exploration portfolio with high impact prospects, which can be developed leveraging our existing facilities, and confirms our longstanding partnership with the Republic of the Congo,” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government of the Republic of Congo for their valuable cooperation, and we look forward to delivering on a successful exploration campaign in collaboration with our partners and stakeholders,” added Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.