Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Keppel, Seatrium in $53M Arbitration Case Over Brazil Corruption Scheme

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Singapore's Keppel has initiated arbitration proceedings against local shipbuilder Seatrium for a S$68.4 million ($53.33 million) claim related to a corruption crackdown in Brazil, the companies said on Tuesday.

In 2023, Seatrium had made provisions worth S$82.4 million to pay Keppel against claims related to the crackdown, named Operation Car Wash.

Seatrium noted the obligation to pay Keppel expired in February of this year and there were no binding and legally enforceable agreements signed with the Brazilian authorities before that.

Earlier this year, Seatrium had said it will pay 728.9 million Brazilian real ($134.45 million) to the authorities in the South American country, as part of leniency agreements.

Keppel on Tuesday said S$68.4 million was due from Seatrium upon the latter's signing of its final agreement.

Seatrium said it is reviewing the claims and allegations made in the arbitration proceeding and will defend the claim vigorously.

Keppel's offshore and marine segment merged with Sembcorp Marine in 2023 to create Seatrium. Authorities in Brazil had searched Sembcorp's shipyard as part of a graft investigation.

The investigations were part of Brazil's Operation Car Wash, launched to crack down on corruption. The operation began in 2014, to expose sprawling corruption schemes across the region and send dozens of Latin American political and business leaders to jail, including several former presidents.

($1 = 1.2827 Singapore dollars)

($1 = 5.4212 reais)


(Reuters - Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Industry News Activity South America Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Japan to Re-Offer Offshore Wind Sites Abandoned by...
(Credit: CIP)

CIP, Petrovietnam Team Up for Offshore Wind Project in...
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Lines Up Ghana’s First Deepwater OBN Survey
© Nando / Adobe Stock

Staatsolie to Open Offers for Suriname’s Offshore Oil...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Keppel, Seatrium in $53M Arbitration Case Over Brazil Corruption Scheme

Keppel, Seatrium in $53M Arbit

Subsea7 Secures Work at Black Sea Field off Türkiye

Subsea7 Secures Work at Black

Japan to Re-Offer Offshore Wind Sites Abandoned by Mitsubishi

Japan to Re-Offer Offshore Win

Peru Oil Regulator to Complete Bid for Offshore Area by November

Peru Oil Regulator to Complete

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine