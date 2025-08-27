Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EnerMech Bags Maintenance Contract Extension with Middle East Operator

(Credit: EnerMech)
(Credit: EnerMech)

EnerMech has secured a two-year contract extension with Dubai Petroleum to continue providing the Middle East operator with crane maintenance services across its offshore assets. 

Originally awarded in 2022, Dubai Petroleum has automatically extended the contract, for the optional term.

The contract scope includes planned and corrective maintenance with dedicated site personnel covering the multiple assets in the fields. This also includes additional call off services and onshore servicing and refurbishment of crane components, including procurement of spares and engineering upgrade solutions for obsolete equipment.

The United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East marks an important growth region for EnerMech, which has bolstered its presence in the gulf with a series of contract wins as part of a long-term strategy to increase services to local clients. 

“We are ambitious in our aims in the Middle East and the extension of this contract is material evidence of the fine work that our regional team has undertaken for Dubai Petroleum over the initial phase of work. 

“Our lifting solutions service line personnel are renowned for delivering safe, efficient operations which provide our customers with industry leading capabilities and I commend them for achieving this strategically important extension,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.

Middle East Industry News Activity Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Scarabeo 5 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit; Saipem)

Saipem Completes Conversion of Rig to FPU for Eni’s Congo...
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices )

ExxonMobil Hires Shearwater for OBN Survey in Angola
Shelf Drilling Tenacious (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Shelf Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig Extends Stay with Chevron off...
© DOF Group ASA

DOF Group ASA Shares Financial Report for Q2 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Borr Drilling Scoops $43M in New Jack-Up Rigs Deals

Borr Drilling Scoops $43M in N

International Operator Enlists DOF’s CSV for Asia Pacific Ops

International Operator Enlists

EnerMech Bags Maintenance Contract Extension with Middle East Operator

EnerMech Bags Maintenance Cont

Palfinger to Equip Poland’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm with Over 100 Cranes

Palfinger to Equip Poland’s La

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine