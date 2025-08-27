EnerMech Bags Maintenance Contract Extension with Middle East Operator

EnerMech has secured a two-year contract extension with Dubai Petroleum to continue providing the Middle East operator with crane maintenance services across its offshore assets.

Originally awarded in 2022, Dubai Petroleum has automatically extended the contract, for the optional term.

The contract scope includes planned and corrective maintenance with dedicated site personnel covering the multiple assets in the fields. This also includes additional call off services and onshore servicing and refurbishment of crane components, including procurement of spares and engineering upgrade solutions for obsolete equipment.

The United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East marks an important growth region for EnerMech, which has bolstered its presence in the gulf with a series of contract wins as part of a long-term strategy to increase services to local clients.

“We are ambitious in our aims in the Middle East and the extension of this contract is material evidence of the fine work that our regional team has undertaken for Dubai Petroleum over the initial phase of work.

“Our lifting solutions service line personnel are renowned for delivering safe, efficient operations which provide our customers with industry leading capabilities and I commend them for achieving this strategically important extension,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.