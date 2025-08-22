Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Completes New Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in East China

© Rafael Henrique - stock.adobe.com
© Rafael Henrique - stock.adobe.com

China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has completed building an integrated refining and petrochemical complex in eastern China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

The 21 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) project, built on the Daxie Island of eastern coastal city Ningbo, Zhejiang province, includes what CNOOC calls the country's largest facility that directly converts heavy oil into olefins.

A core unit brought onstream can produce 1.2 million metric tons per year of polymer-grade ethylene and propylene, basic feedstocks for beverage bottles, food packaging and synthetic fibre clothing, the report said.

Following the startup, the plant's olefins capacity will reach 1.8 million tons per year, it said, without giving any details on the expanded refinery at the same site.

Reuters reported in March that the complex included an upgrade that expands crude processing capacity at the Daxie plant by 50% to 240,000 barrels per day, as a smaller crude unit was mothballed.

CNOOC is the parent of listed CNOOC Ltd.

($1 = 7.18 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Production China Offshore Oil New Facility

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/zentilia

US Opens National Security Investigation into the Import...
From left to right – Mr. Chris Ong, Chief Executive Officer, Seatrium, Mr. Gokhan Kocak, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Karpowership, Mr. Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs & Upgrades, Seatrium and Mr. Orhan Remzi Karadeniz, Chief Executive Officer, Karpowership Photo Credit: Seatrium

FLOATING POWER: Seatrium, Karpowership Ink Pact for FSRU...
Copyright askar/AdobeStock

Exxon Mobil Starts Production at Fourth FPSO in Guyana
Energy Minister Terje Aasland and electrician Iver Henninen marks the official opening of Johan Castberg (Credit: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor)

Equinor Officially Opens Norway’s Northernmost Oil Field

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

CNOOC Completes New Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in East China

CNOOC Completes New Refinery a

Cadeler Signs Firm Contract with Synera Renewable Energy for Turbine Installation at Taiwan Offshore Wind Farm

Cadeler Signs Firm Contract wi

ACUA Ocean Hydrogen-Powered USV Completes 24-Hour Sea Trial

ACUA Ocean Hydrogen-Powered US

Woodside Wins Court Approval for Scarborough Energy Project

Woodside Wins Court Approval f

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine