Tampnet Secures Contract for Communications Stack

Tampnet, a global leader in offshore connectivity, has secured a five-year contract with Island Drilling AS to supply a complete, next-generation communications stack for the harsh-environment semi-submersible Island Innovator.
The service includes low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite back-haul from Starlink and One Web, integrated with the Tampnet North Sea LTE and T-FAST (Multiple Carrier, Low Footprint, High Speed Antenna) microwave/fibre backbone. Combining this with an AI-driven orchestration layer that automatically routes each packet over the optimal path, the fully managed private 4G/5G network delivers mobility and digitalization across the entire rig.
What the contract delivers:
The deployment will be fully operational before Island Innovator commences its next North Sea campaign in Q4 2025.