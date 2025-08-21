Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tampnet Secures Contract for Communications Stack

© Tampnet
© Tampnet

Tampnet, a global leader in offshore connectivity, has secured a five-year contract with Island Drilling AS to supply a complete, next-generation communications stack for the harsh-environment semi-submersible Island Innovator. 

The service includes low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite back-haul from Starlink and One Web, integrated with the Tampnet North Sea LTE and T-FAST (Multiple Carrier, Low Footprint, High Speed Antenna) microwave/fibre backbone. Combining this with an AI-driven orchestration layer that automatically routes each packet over the optimal path, the fully managed private 4G/5G network delivers mobility and digitalization across the entire rig.

What the contract delivers:

  • Hybrid back-haul: Starlink & OneWeb LEO, Tampnet LTE, T-FAST and microwave/fibre
  • AI-based orchestration: path-selection & QoS tuned in real time to application needs
  • End-to-end private 4G/5G: seamless mobility for people, sensors, drones and robotics
  • Edge-ready architecture supports digital twins, AR/VR, remote expert video and mission-critical voice/data
  • Guaranteed SLAs & 24/7 NOC support from Tampnet Operations Centers

The deployment will be fully operational before Island Innovator commences its next North Sea campaign in Q4 2025.

Contracts Industry News Activity Maritime Communications

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/zentilia

US Opens National Security Investigation into the Import...
© DOF Group ASA

DOF Group ASA Advances Contract in Brazil, Wins One New
© NV5

NV5 Advances Hydrography in the Great Lakes: Join the...
Copyright david/AdobeStock

Saipem Wins FEED Contract For Abadi LNG Project FPSO...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

US Opens National Security Investigation into the Import of Wind Turbines

US Opens National Security Inv

Asia to Take More US LNG ... but is it Enough to Placate Trump?

Asia to Take More US LNG ... b

Havila Shipping Reports Solid Q2 on Strong Fleet Utilization

Havila Shipping Reports Solid

SPE Offshore Europe 2025 set to drive transformational change for the energy sector

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine