Tampnet Secures Contract for Communications Stack

Tampnet, a global leader in offshore connectivity, has secured a five-year contract with Island Drilling AS to supply a complete, next-generation communications stack for the harsh-environment semi-submersible Island Innovator.

The service includes low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite back-haul from Starlink and One Web, integrated with the Tampnet North Sea LTE and T-FAST (Multiple Carrier, Low Footprint, High Speed Antenna) microwave/fibre backbone. Combining this with an AI-driven orchestration layer that automatically routes each packet over the optimal path, the fully managed private 4G/5G network delivers mobility and digitalization across the entire rig.

What the contract delivers:

Hybrid back-haul: Starlink & OneWeb LEO, Tampnet LTE, T-FAST and microwave/fibre

AI-based orchestration: path-selection & QoS tuned in real time to application needs

End-to-end private 4G/5G: seamless mobility for people, sensors, drones and robotics

Edge-ready architecture supports digital twins, AR/VR, remote expert video and mission-critical voice/data

Guaranteed SLAs & 24/7 NOC support from Tampnet Operations Centers

The deployment will be fully operational before Island Innovator commences its next North Sea campaign in Q4 2025.