Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shipbuilder Delivers Fast Crew Boat Pair to Aesen

Image courtesy Aesen
Image courtesy Aesen
Image courtesy Aesen
Image courtesy Aesen
Image courtesy Aesen
Image courtesy Aesen

In early August 2025, Aesen took delivery of two new Generation 4 Fast Crew Boats (FCBs) — Aesen 107 and Aesen 108 — at a christening ceremony held at Strategic Marine yard. The addition of Aesen 107 and Aesen 108 brings Aesenʼs total new crew vessel acquisitions to 12 over the past two years with at least three more under construction, as part of its ongoing fleet renewal.

Built by Strategic Marine in collaboration with Southerly Designs, the 42-metre Generation 4 FCBs are engineered for demanding offshore operations. With a top speed of 29 knots, the vessels feature a proven hull design that enhances fuel efficiency, seakeeping performance, and environmental sustainability. Both vessels are scheduled to commence operations in the Middle East in Q4 2025.

Image courtesy Aesen

Shipbuilding Offshore Crewboats Vessels

Related Offshore News

Source: EnQuest

Heather Alpha Topside Removed in 14 Seconds
(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Golar Secures FLNG Charter Deal for Argentina’s LNG Scheme
(Credit; Vard)

North Star Orders Two New Hybrid SOVs from Vard
Skandi Fluminense AHTS vessel (Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Scoops Over $220M for AHTS Vessel Contracts with...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Petrobras Mulls Ethanol Market Entry with Investment in Raizen - report

Petrobras Mulls Ethanol Market

Shipbuilder Delivers Fast Crew Boat Pair to Aesen

Shipbuilder Delivers Fast Crew

Saipem Milestone in Guyana Yellowtail Project

Saipem Milestone in Guyana Yel

Aize Enters Middle East Collaboration with McDermott

Aize Enters Middle East Collab

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine