Wood JV Gets EPC Job for Shell off Brunei

Illustration (Credit: Brunei Shell Petroleum)
Illustration (Credit: Brunei Shell Petroleum)

TendrillWood, a joint venture company between Wood Group and Tendrill, has secured a five-year contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) for brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

Under the contract, the TendrillWood JV will deliver integrated, end-to-end brownfield EPC projects, from conceptual design through commissioning and start-up, across BSP offshore and onshore assets.

The contract is for five years, and also includes a two-year extension option.

BSP is the largest oil and gas producer in Brunei Darussalam, contributing significantly to Brunei Darussalam’s daily oil and gas production.

“This award strengthens our position as a trusted EPC partner in Brunei. For over a decade Wood has consistently delivered safe, reliable and efficient engineering and operations solutions to BSP, contributing to domestic energy security.

“Our experience of BSP’s assets enables us to advance asset performance while enhancing local skills development and creating opportunities for the regional supply chain,” said Ken Gilmartin, CEO at Wood.

“This award marks a significant milestone for Tendrill and our joint venture with Wood.  Our local expertise will complement Wood’s experience to deliver safe, efficient and result-driven outcomes for BSP while aligning to the national agenda to maximize local content, capacity development and long-term value creation for the country,” added Haryati Ramlee, Managing Director at Tendrill.

Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

