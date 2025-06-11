Chartwell Marine to Design CTV for NR Marine Services

NR Marine Services has commissioned Chartwell Marine to design a new crew transfer vessel (CTV) in response to client requests for a new class of vessel capable of supporting older generation assets, now referred to as legacy turbines.

Chartwell Marine has developed the Defiant Class vessel, a 20-meter CTV designed to Workboat Code Edition 3 with IMO Tier 3 compliance featuring a step free flush forward deck, superstructure and modern furnishings and materials used in larger CTVs.

The Defiant Class comes in response to the need for a new class of smaller CTV required for legacy turbines.

The vessel will retain flexibility to be tailored to different projects from a water jet propulsion system for shallow water sites and hybrid options where budgets allow to internal modularity to suit different racking and seating solutions.

“It is always enjoyable bringing a new class of vessel to the market. What’s interesting in this case, is the vessel is based-on ‘legacy vessel’ parameters but with modern up-to-date experienced thinking.

“With the Defiant Class, we are able to utilize our proven high efficiency, high seakeeping performance hull form, in a smaller, more dynamic cost-effective platform, appropriate for the legacy turbine projects the vessels are intended to support,” said Andy Page of Chartwell Marine.

“NR Marine Services is excited to be the first to bring the brand-new Chartwell DEFIANT Class CTV to the market. With strong industry focus being on the HSOSC market space, the CTV development has been taken away from the smaller vessel market.

“Working closely with Chartwell Marine and Diverse Marine we have looked at incorporating as many of the recent CTV developments a possible into a smaller package.

“Following an internal fleet review long with external market research, the data shows that there is a potential to replace older tonnage which is between 10-15 years old for near shore projects which have a lifespan that warrants investment in new CTV’s,” added Richard Thurlow of NR Marine Services.