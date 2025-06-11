Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Scotland Launches Offshore Wind Consultation

Scottish government has launched a consultation on the updated draft marine plan to inform offshore wind developments in Scotland.

The public consultation, running until August 22, 2025, is for a draft of the updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy (SMP-OWE), which aims to balance the needs of nature, communities and other users of the sea.

Marine consultancy and survey company, ABPmer, was commissioned by Scottish government’s Offshore Wind Directorate to support the development of the SMP-OWE, leading delivery of plan-level environmental and socio-economic assessments. ABPmer’s work follows their support of the 2020 SMP-OWE.

The SMP-OWE sets out an integrated planning framework for both the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds alongside consideration of additional capacity for test and demonstration (T&D) projects.

Proposals in the plan aim to usee the latest data and scientific evidence to inform decisions on energy developments – such as how projects will impact wildlife and nature; ensure the environmental, social and economic opportunities and constraints from offshore projects are clearly set out to inform decision making, and ensure the interests and views of other marine users, including fishers, coastal and island communities and environmental groups are taken into account

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Scottish government on the SMP-OWE. As recognized thought leaders and specialists in marine planning, with significant experience supporting Scotland’s offshore wind development, we are proud to play our part in the offshore wind marine plan process, helping to accelerate Scotland’s progress towards net zero,” said Heidi Roberts, ABPmer Project Director.

Following public consultation, transparent analysis of responses to understand the views of individuals and organizations will feed into the finalization of the updated SMP-OWE.

