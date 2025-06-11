Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norwegian Firms Form Subsea Distribution Alliance

Knut Jølberg from TESS Subsea & Engineering, Kristian Karlsen from Connector Subsea Solutions and Ronny B. Johnsen from HTC Dynamics (Credit: Veronika Stuksrud / Fotova)
Norwegian firms HTS Dynamics, Connector Subsea Solutions, and TESS Subsea have launched the Subsea Distribution Alliance, targeting complete control and unmatched performance across the entire subsea distribution value chain.

The Subsea Distribution Alliance is built to keep subsea infrastructure flowing – from design to delivery.

By uniting the product ownership of Connector Subsea Solutions, the manufacturing capabilities of HTS Dynamics, and the distribution expertise of TESS Subsea, the alliance will offer complete subsea solutions through one, streamlined partnership.

Collectively, the members of the alliance have more than 100 years of global experience in delivering solutions to the oil and gas industry.

“This alliance allows us to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions to our customers while maintaining the highest standards of quality, reliability, and efficiency,” said Ivar Kjærvik Hanson, Chief Executive Officer, Connector Subsea Solutions

