MacGregor to Supply Winch Package for SPEC’s AHTS Newbuilds

(Credit: MacGregor)
MacGregor has secured a contract to supply an advanced anchor handling towing winch (AHTW) package for a series anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels owned by SINOPACIFIC Engineering & Contracting (SPEC).

The MacGregor AHTW package is designed to support the complex operations of SPA90 (90T BP AHTS ABS Class) AHTS vessels, ensuring precision, safety, and operational efficiency in all offshore conditions.

The MacGregor scope of supply includes anchor windlass with roller chain stoppers, anchor handling towing winch with dynamic lowering and hydraulic spooling device, tugger winches, capstans, and a power pack. It also includes 250T shark jaws towing pins.

The first batch of winches is scheduled for delivery in April 2026, ensuring timely integration into the vessel's construction schedule.

The SPA90 is a diesel-electric (battery hybrid optional) shallow draft AHTS designed for worldwide operation, particularly in West Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

“MacGregor is proud to support the next generation of anchor handling tug supply vessels with our effective solutions. Our equipment is designed to maximize efficiency and safety while ensuring reliable operations in demanding offshore environments,” said Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Equipment and Solutions Division, MacGregor.

