Shell Hires Subsea7 for Work at Aphrodite Development off Trinidad

Subsea 7 has secured a contract by Shell for the Aphrodite gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The project involves the transportation and installation of subsea equipment at the Aphrodite development, located within Block 5a, at water depths of up to 290 meters.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea7's office in Houston, Texas, with offshore operations planned for 2027.

The contract has been defined as sizeable, which for Subsea7 means its value ranges between $50 million and $150 million.

To remind, early in June Shell reached the final investment decision (FID) for the Aphrodite gas project.

The project is expected to produce first gas in 2027 and have a peak production of 18,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“Engaging with Shell from the outset has been key to building trust and driving efficiencies. This award in Trinidad and Tobago reflects our growing presence in the region, as well as our ongoing commitment to safe, predictable project delivery while supporting local talent and resources,” said Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico.