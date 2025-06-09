Eni, YPF Sign Deal for Argentina LNG Project

Eni and Argentina's energy company YPF have signed an agreement for the Argentina LNG (ARGLNG) project.

The agreement defines the required steps to reach the final investment decision for the phase of the project that includes the production, treatment, transportation and liquefaction installations of gas through floating units, for a total capacity of 12 million tons of LNG per year.

Argentina LNG is a large-scale integrated, upstream and midstream gas development project designed to develop the resources of the onshore Vaca Muerta field and serve international markets. It will export in a phased approach up to 30 million tons per year of LNG by 2030.

The agreement, which follows the memorandum of understanding signed on April 14, 2025, represents a further strategic step forward towards the maturation of the ARGLNG project.

Eni was selected as a strategic partner for Argentina LNG due to its specific and distinctive know-how developed during its FLNG projects in Congo and Mozambique and its global leadership in the construction of projects with similar technological requirements.