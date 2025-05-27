Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Penspen Strengthens North-East Commitment With New Aberdeen Office

© Penspen
© Penspen

International energy consultancy Penspen has underlined its long-term commitment to the north-east of Scotland by opening a new office in Aberdeen. The move to Balmoral Business Park in Altens marks a milestone in the company’s regional growth and brings together the expertise of Penspen and C&I Engineering Solutions, which it acquired in October 2024.

The new office at Building One, three miles south of the city centre, provides a modern, well-connected base for more than 200 specialist engineers. It supports Penspen’s growing pipeline of energy security and energy transition projects, while also creating space for future expansion. From the new base, Penspen’s team in the north-east will deliver several flagship projects, including:

  • The detailed engineering scope for the HyNet CO₂ transportation pipeline in Liverpool Bay.
  • Hydrogen gap analysis for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, part of the EU’s Southern Gas Corridor.

The Altens site will also support delivery of Penspen’s new training courses on repurposing infrastructure for hydrogen, as well as CO₂ capture and transmission—key areas of focus as the UK positions itself at the heart of the energy transition.

Operating for over 70 years, the organization has delivered more than 15,000 projects across 100+ countries, including major developments in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company’s presence in Aberdeen dates back to the late 1980s, and its workforce has grown steadily, from around 750 people globally in 2019 to more than 1,200 specialists today, including over 200 engineers based in Aberdeen.

