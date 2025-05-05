Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Greensand’s CO2 Transit Terminal at Port Esbjerg Starts Taking Shape

(Credit: Greensand)
(Credit: Greensand)

The construction of CO2 transit terminal at Port Esbjerg in Denmark has officially started marking another milestone in the development of Greensand carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The terminal will feature six large holding tanks, each capable of storing approximately 1,000 tonnes of liquefied CO2 to be shipped for permanent storage in the Greensand reservoir.

The site will also include the necessary infrastructure for offloading and shipping CO2.

Construction in Port Esbjerg is expected to complete in the autumn this year, at which point INEOS Energy will take over the operation the first gateway for CCS logistics in EU, on behalf of the Greensand consortium.

Greensand has secured liquefied CO2 from several Danish biogas plants. Once captured, the CO₂ will be transported by truck to the terminal in Esbjerg, where it will be temporarily stored.

When the tanks are full, the liquefied CO2 will be loaded onto a dedicated carrier from Royal Wagenborg and shipped to the INEOS Nini platform in the Danish North Sea.

From there, it will be injected via pipeline into subsurface reservoirs approximately 1,800 meters beneath the seabed for permanent storage.

In December 2024, INEOS and its partners Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden made the Final Investment Decision (FID) to launch the commercial phase of Greensand.

With plans to initiate offshore injection at the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026, Greensand is set to become the EU’s first operational CO2 storage site designed to mitigate climate change.

“This is a key milestone for Greensand and an important step in creating the EU’s first full CCS value chain. Carbon capture and storage will be critical to achieving climate targets. Today’s groundbreaking sends a clear signal to carbon capture projects across Denmark and Europe that we are moving forward,” said Mads Gade, CEO, INEOS Energy Europe.

