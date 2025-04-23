Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eco Wave Power, All-Ways Metal Sign Wave Power Tech Manufacturing Deal

Eco Wave Power Global AB announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal, Inc. for the production of floaters for its wave energy project in the Port of Los Angeles. Credit: Eco Wave Power
Eco Wave Power Global AB announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal, Inc. for the production of floaters for its wave energy project in the Port of Los Angeles. Credit: Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power, an onshore wave energy technology company, announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal, for the production of floaters for its wave energy project in the Port of Los Angeles. This marks a milestone in the development of Eco Wave Power's first-ever U.S. proof-of-concept installation.

The floaters, which form a key component of Eco Wave Power's proprietary wave energy conversion technology, will be manufactured locally by All-Ways Metal and are scheduled for delivery within 70 days. Once completed, the floaters will be installed and connected to the Municipal Pier One at the Port of Los Angeles, signifying the official launch of the Company's U.S. project.

This agreement follows Eco Wave Power's receipt of a final licensing approval from the Port of Los Angeles, which was granted earlier this month, and builds on the federal permit received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2024. These regulatory milestones clear the way for full implementation of the Company's first U.S.-based wave energy system.

Co-developed with Shell Marine Renewable Energy (Shell MRE), the project represents a convergence of public and private investment in renewable energy infrastructure. Once operational, the pilot installation will serve as a scalable model for future wave energy deployments along the U.S. coastline and globally.

Technology New Products Energy Offshore Energy Wave Energy Renewable

Related Offshore News

Ship and actuator dynamics are nonlinear and linear model-free approaches struggle to control these kinds of systems efficiently. Image courtesy ABB

In Maritime Propulsion, there is no 'one-size-fits-all'...
CO2 Capture Solution for FPSOs (Credit: SBM Offshore)

MHI, SBM to Study Application of CO2 Capture Modules for...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Pulling the Plug on Old Offshore Wells

Pulling the Plug on Old Offsho

Current News

In Maritime Propulsion, there is no 'one-size-fits-all' DPS for Vessels

In Maritime Propulsion, there

Capricornus Prospect in Namibia’s Orange Basin Delivers Oil Discovery

Capricornus Prospect in Namibi

Cerulean Winds Wraps Up Ecological Survey for Floating Wind Farms

Cerulean Winds Wraps Up Ecolog

Eni, UK Gov Reach Financial Close for Liverpool Bay CCS Scheme

Eni, UK Gov Reach Financial Cl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine