Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Renews Offshore Activities Agreement With Saudi Aramco

Saipem has signed a renewal for its framework agreement with Saudi Aramco. Credit: Adobe Stock/Timon
Saipem has signed a renewal for its framework agreement with Saudi Aramco. Credit: Adobe Stock/Timon

Saipem has signed a renewal for its framework agreement with Saudi Aramco. The Long-Term Agreement (LTA) now extends until the end of 2027.

With the renewal of the LTA, Saipem is reconfirmed in the exclusive list of contractors selected by Saudi Aramco who are eligible to bid for work orders, known as CRPOs (Contract Release Purchase Orders). These contracts may relate to both the construction of new investment projects and any projects aimed at maintaining production capacity from Saudi Arabia’s offshore fields.

Should Saipem be awarded contracts for activities within the Kingdom under the LTA, these will be carried out by a consortium between Snamprogetti Saudi Arabia (a subsidiary of Saipem SpA) and STAR (Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co.), which aims to maximize local activities leveraging the local fabrication yard, established in Saudi Arabia in 2008.

Saipem and Saudi Aramco have a long history of collaboration on onshore, offshore and drilling project.

The renewal of the LTA confirms the trust in Saipem’s services, technology and expertise, reaffirming the company’s role and presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s offshore oil and gas sector.

Contracts Offshore Drilling Production Oil and Gas Offshore Oil

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SBM Offshore)

Guyana’s Fourth FPSO Ready for Installation
Wenchang 9-7 oil field development project (Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Puts Into Production New Oil Field in South China...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Pulling the Plug on Old Offshore Wells

Pulling the Plug on Old Offsho

Current News

Mitigate SCC & HE to Keep Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Mitigate SCC & HE to Keep Offs

Saipem Renews Offshore Activities Agreement With Saudi Aramco

Saipem Renews Offshore Activit

Equinor to Stop Offshore Construction of Empire Wind Project in US

Equinor to Stop Offshore Const

Greensand CCS Scheme in North Sea Lines Up First CO2 Storage Customer

Greensand CCS Scheme in North

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine