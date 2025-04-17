Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Pre-FEED Work Begins for CCS Project Off Australia

Location of Block G-7-AP (Credit: Inpex Corporation)
Location of Block G-7-AP (Credit: Inpex Corporation)

The Bonaparte CCS joint venture, involving Inpex Corporation, TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy, has started pre-fronte-end engineering design (pre-FEED) work to support the development of the Bonaparte carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore Australia.

Inpex considers the project has the potential to be one of the largest commercial CCS projects in the world. The Bonaparte CCS Joint Venture was formed in 2022 to appraise greenhouse gas (GHG) storage assessment acreage G-7-AP.

The decision to commence pre-FEED work follows the successful completion of the selection of engineering concept and a comprehensive appraisal program, which included up to 1,800 square kilometers of three-dimensional seismic surveying and two CCS appraisal wells.

The program confirmed the presence of a high-quality saline aquifer reservoir in the Bonaparte Basin with thick sealing formations considered suitable for safe and permanent carbon storage.

The Bonaparte CCS joint venture intends to transport and store carbon dioxide (CO2) safely and permanently offshore northern Australia in the Bonaparte Basin, which has a potential carbon storage capacity of more than 10 million tons per year.

The joint venture plans to commence CO2 injection around 2030 and expects the project to substantially contribute to decarbonizing northern Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The joint venture is now conducting detailed analysis of the reservoir appraisal data to support a declaration of identified GHG storage formation application in advance of obtaining a GHG injection license.

The Ichthys Joint Venture is expected to be the anchor customer of Bonaparte CCS.

Inpex Energy, through its INPEX Browse E&P is the operator of the project with 53% working interest, with partners TotalEnergies CCS Australia and Woodside Energy holding 26% and 21%, respectively.

Industry News Activity Australia/NZ CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

CSV Skandi Hercules (Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Gets Subsea Mooring Installation Job in Asia Pacific
(Credit: Perenco)

UK First: CO2 Injection Test for Poseidon CCS Wraps Up at...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Pulling the Plug on Old Offshore Wells

Pulling the Plug on Old Offsho

Current News

Equinor to Stop Offshore Construction of Empire Wind Project in US

Equinor to Stop Offshore Const

Greensand CCS Scheme in North Sea Lines Up First CO2 Storage Customer

Greensand CCS Scheme in North

New York Governor to Fight US Federal Decision to Halt Empire Wind Project

New York Governor to Fight US

Pree-FEED Work Begins for CCS Project Off Australia

Pree-FEED Work Begins for CCS

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine