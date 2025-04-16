Cerulean Winds Forms Executive Team for Floating Wind Farms Delivery

Cerulean Winds, the lead developer of the Aspen, Beech and Cedar floating offshore wind farms, has appointed two new senior executives to help shape the future of the company.

Tom Scrope joins as Cerulean Winds’ first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Scrope will be focused on shaping the financial model of the business, capital raising and managing financial structures.

Colin Maciver takes up the position of Senior Director, based in Scotland, with responsibility for project development, and stakeholder engagement. Colin’s previous roles as Head of Offshore Wind Development at Crown Estate Scotland and more recently in the private sector will be used to complement the oil and gas expertise of Cerulean Winds’ founders.

Cerulean Winds leads a collective of delivery partners - including Haventus, Ocean Installer, Bilfinger and NOV - working together to develop floating offshore wind farms in the Central North Sea.

Cerulean’s first project, Aspen, is a 1GW wind farm that is targeting first power between 2028-29. The project is designed to enable Scotland’s supply chain and direct more than $1.3 billion of investment in floating offshore wind farm manufacturing and service support in the country.

“The size of our team is growing with the scale of our ambition – we’re bringing in top talent to drive forward the development of our projects and shape the future business case of FLOW. Having Tom and Colin onboard puts our alliance in a much stronger position to establish a UK floating wind industry from Scotland,” said Dan Jackson, Founding Director of Cerulean Winds.

“The UK FLOW industry is, in large part thanks to the work of Cerulean Winds and its delivery partners, on the cusp of making a tangible difference to the UK energy mix and broader economy. I am focused on bringing my expertise and an entrepreneurial mindset to create the strongest possible value proposition for our projects,” added Scrope, the newly appointed CFO for Cerulean Winds.