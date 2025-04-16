Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lamprell Extends Long-Term Offshore Contract with Aramco

(Credit: Lamprell)
(Credit: Lamprell)

Offshore construction firm Lamprell has secured an extension of its longstanding offshore long-term agreement with Aramco, strengthening strategic collaboration ongoing since 2018.

The renewal reaffirms Lamprell’s technical and operational expertise and solidifies the company’s role as a key partner in advancing Saudi Arabia’s energy and maritime sectors.

“We are proud to have delivered several LTA Contract Release Purchase Order projects to date and are working on several others currently being constructed in our UAE facility.

“We value our collaboration with Aramco and look forward to continuing our long-term working relationship with them. We are dedicated to supporting the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals.

“Our growing office in Saudi and the steadily advancing International Maritime Industries yard, where we are a joint venture partner, clearly indicate our commitment to the region and support of IKTVA efforts,” said Ian Prescott, Lamprell’s CEO.

