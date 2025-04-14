Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sea1 Offshore Sells 2014-Built Offshore Construction Vessel

Sea1 Spearfish OSCV (Credit: Sea1 Offshore)
Sea1 Spearfish OSCV (Credit: Sea1 Offshore)

Sea1 Offshore, formerly Siem Offshore, has signed an agreement to sell the 2014-built offshore construction vessel (OSCV) Sea1 Spearfish to an independent third party.

The sale is done on market terms and will result in a gain of approximately $40 million for Sea1 Offshore, the company said.

The vessel is currently on a contract with PXGEO. The remaining firm contract period is reflected in the sale price.

Existing debt of $39 million will be repaid following the transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and closing is expected to take place in May 2025.

The Sea1 Spearfish is designed for subsea operation duties such as construction and installation work, inspection and maintenance. 

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe OSCV

Related Offshore News

Polarsyssel vessel (Credit: Havila)

Havila Acquires Polarsyssel Offshore Supply Ship
(Credit: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs)

Louis Dreyfus, MaDfly Launch ROV in Open Sea Operations

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal

Current News

ExxonMobil Drill Offshore Cyprus Fails to Find Gas in Commercial Amounts

ExxonMobil Drill Offshore Cypr

Sea1 Offshore Sells 2014-Built Offshore Construction Vessel

Sea1 Offshore Sells 2014-Built

Pair of China-Built Offshore Wind Vessels Enter Fleet

Pair of China-Built Offshore W

BW Energy Takes FID for Golfinho Boost Project off Brazil

BW Energy Takes FID for Golfin

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine