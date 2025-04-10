Industry Partnership Forms to Develop Estonian Offshore Wind Project

Estonian energy producer Sunly, French renewable pioneer VALOREM Group, and Deep Wind Offshore have signed a partnership agreement to jointly develop Tuul Energy offshore wind project in Estonia.

Following the agreement, VALOREM Group and Sunly will enter Deep Wind Offshore’s project, which includes an area of 250 km2 off Saaremaa Island under exclusive development.

This collaboration on the Tuul Energy project combines international offshore and wind power expertise with local competence and experience to execute an ambitious project in a promising market.

Estonia has set its sights on 100% renewable energy by 2030 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. With ambitious targets for renewable energy, Estonia is positioning as the emerging leader for the offshore wind sector in the Baltic region.

Together, Deep Wind Offshore, VALOREM Group, and Sunly will develop the bottom-fixed offshore wind project with a potential of more than 1 GW.

The partnership will contribute to meeting Estonia’s renewable energy goals – supporting the country’s energy security, development of value chains, and value creation – founded on a shared commitment to responsible project execution and engagement with local stakeholders.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for VALOREM Group in its international development. Together with Deep Wind Offshore and Sunly, we believe that the energy transition is built on cooperation and innovation. Thanks to the enlarged value proposition developed by VALOREM Group for offshore projects, we will combine our expertise for this promising Estonian project,” said Olivier Angoulevant, Director Offshore at VALOREM Group.