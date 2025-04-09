Sapura Energy Scoops Close to $9M for O&M Work off Malaysia

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Illustration (Credit: Sapura Energy)
Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Fabrication, has secured a contract for maintenance, construction, and modification services for offshore facilities in Malaysia, worth $8.9 million.

Sapura Fabrication’s Operations and Maintenance (O&M) business division will be in charge of topside major maintenance, facilities improvement, hook-up and commissioning for brownfield and greenfield facilities, riser maintenance, pig trap system maintenance, and living quarters maintenance.

This includes project management, engineering, and construction management for both onshore and offshore activities, as well as the provision of relevant tools and services.

The contract, with unnamed client, takes effect from March 10, 2025 for a period of six months, with an option for an additional six-month extension.

 “We take great pride in providing topside maintenance and modification services, ensuring that our clients’ facilities remain safe and operate at optimum efficiency.

“We truly appreciate the continued trust and support from our clients and remain fully committed to delivering excellence with the highest safety standards. As the CEO of O&M, I personally oversee all contracts within this division, ensuring our unwavering dedication to meeting expectations,” said Nasri Mehat, Chief Executive Officer for O&M at Sapura Energy.

