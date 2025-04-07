Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
UK Firm Nets Fire Safety Contract at Polish Offshore Wind Farms

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, a provider of fire safety solutions, has been awarded significant contracts by IEMANTS to design, supply, and commission the fire alarm and extinguishing systems for the Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore substations.

The contract encompasses the design, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of state-of-the-art fire alarm and extinguishing systems.

Blaze will utilize advanced technologies and best practices to provide comprehensive fire detection, suppression, and control. The systems will be designed to withstand the harsh offshore environment and ensure rapid response in the event of a fire.

The Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms are being developed by a joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia in the Baltic Sea and will require robust and reliable fire safety systems to protect personnel and equipment.

"We are delighted to have been chosen for this important project, The Baltyk 2 and 3 wind farms represent a significant investment in renewable energy, and we are proud to contribute our expertise in fire safety to ensure their safe and efficient operation.

“Our team is committed to delivering a comprehensive and reliable fire detection and protection solutions that meet the specific needs of these offshore substations,” said Anne Johnson, External Relations Director at Blaze Manufacturing Solutions.

“This demonstrates a deep understanding of the fire safety requirements and presents a compelling solution that aligns with the project goals. With our experience in the offshore wind sector and our commitment to quality and safety this gave Iemants the confidence to select Blaze for this critical aspect of the project,” added Greg Carnie, Technical Director, Blaze Manufacturing Solutions.

