Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Intervention Equipment off Nigeria

Offshore engineering solutions firm Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million-dollar contract with Intrepid Energy Limited (IEL) to deliver a bespoke subsea well intervention equipment package for a project in Nigeria.

Aquaterra Energy will supply a turnkey well access package that will help enable IEL to conduct intervention operations across multiple mature oil wells in the region, supporting enhanced reservoir production.

The contract includes the supply of a complete seabed-to-surface intervention system and package, spanning from the subsea tree to surface intervention equipment.

Key components include Aquaterra Energy’s TRT tieback tooling, which provides production bore and annular access, a lightweight well pressure control system, and an ISO 13628-7 qualified open water intervention riser with an integrated tensioning system.

In addition to equipment provision, Aquaterra Energy will also deliver ongoing offshore engineering support throughout the project.

The project is set to support intervention operations over multiple years, with Aquaterra Energy providing ongoing technical expertise, with a dedicated team of engineers providing ongoing service support throughout the project.

"Our expertise in offshore engineering allows us to develop tailored intervention solutions that address the operational challenges of subsea well access. This system has been engineered for efficiency, ease of deployment, and safety, helping IEL optimize intervention activities across Nigeria while reducing costs.

“By delivering a complete, integrated package, we are simplifying complex operations and enabling operators to maximise production potential,” said Andrew McDowell, Delivery Director at Aquaterra Energy.

“By combining Aquaterra’s technical expertise with our deep understanding of the local operating environment, we’re confident this collaboration will enhance production outcomes and create lasting value for our operations in the region,” added Engr Seun Alonge, CEO at Intrepid Energy Limited.