PEAK Wind Enters into OMA to Oversee Wind Farm Operations

Fengmiao I, a 495 MW offshore wind farm, has reached a financial close. The project is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V).

PEAK Wind has entered into an Operations Management Agreement (OMA) to oversee the operations of Fengmiao I, ensuring its efficient and reliable performance as the project progresses. The OMA will provide operational management continuing to build up a strong Taiwan Operations setup–all with a focus on ensuring the efficient and reliable operations of Fengmiao I for all stakeholders.

Fengmiao I offshore wind farm is located approximately 35 km off the coast of Taichung, central Taiwan. It is the first offshore wind project in Taiwan to be supported by corporate offtakers and will deliver clean energy to large energy users across the country, contributing significantly to Taiwan’s renewable energy goals. Fengmiao I is CIP’s third offshore wind project in Taiwan, following the successful construction of Changfang & Xidao and Zhongneng.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027. The wind farm will consist of 33 turbines, each boasting a capacity of 15 MW, and will be supported by an offshore substation to ensure efficient operations.

Fengmiao I (FM1) is the latest addition to PEAK Wind’s growing global portfolio, making PEAK Wind one of the largest independent offshore wind farm operators globally and the largest independent outside Europe and China. PEAK Wind’s total wind farm portfolio under management now accumulates to 2.6 GW, including 1,395 MW in Taiwan, along with 700 MW in North America and 500 MW in Europe.