TechnipFMC Awarded Major Contract for Gato do Mato

Source: Shell
TechnipFMC has been awarded a major integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) contract worth over $1 billion by Shell for its Gato do Mato greenfield development offshore Brazil.

In addition to integrated execution, the project will utilize Subsea 2.0® configure-to-order (CTO) subsea production systems. Combining both offerings will enable streamlined project management through a single interface and accelerate time to first oil.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “Throughout our 30-year partnership with Shell, we have built an overwhelmingly strong record of delivery. Our success in integrating and industrializing innovative solutions gives us the utmost confidence in providing the schedule certainty Shell requires for this flagship project offshore Brazil.”

Located in the Santos Basin, the Gato do Mato project is a pre-salt gas-condensate discovery that covers two contiguous blocks - BM-S-54, a concession contract entered into in 2005 and Sul de Gato do Mato, a production sharing agreement obtained in 2017.

Initial operations will involve the reinjection of natural gas for reservoir pressure support, with future optionality to export gas to onshore facilities.

The Gato do Mato Consortium includes Shell (operator with a 50% stake), Ecopetrol (30%), TotalEnergies (20%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) acting as the manager of the production sharing contract (PSC).

The consortium expects that the Gato do Mato field will start operations in 2029.

