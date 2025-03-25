Keel Laying for Wind Flyer Trimaran Crew Boat

Aesen, in partnership with its Thailand joint venture Uniwise Offshore, marked a milestone in offshore boat innovation with the keel laying of the WIND Flyer Trimaran Fast Crew Boat. This event, held at Marsun Public Company Limited, represents the commencement of a next-generation vessel that it says will redefine offshore crew transport.

Developed in collaboration with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., the WIND Flyer is designed for high-speed transit of up to 34 knots, with a hull and motion damping technology designed to ensure a smoother, more stable ride even in challenging wave conditions of up to 2.5 meters.

Its Semi-SWATH hull design, combined with advanced waterjet propulsion is designed to enhance maneuverability, safety, and crew comfort.