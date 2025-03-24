Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Palfinger to Equip Polish Offshore Wind Farms with Platform Cranes

(Credit: Palfinger Marine)
(Credit: Palfinger Marine)

Austrian manufacturer of hydraulic lifting and handling systems for marine applications Palfinger Marine has been selected to supply platform cranes for Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms, being developed by Equinor and POLENERGIA offshore Poland.

As part of the contract, Palfinger Marine will provide 100 PF120-4.0m platform cranes for the operations and maintenance of offshore wind turbines.

Commissioned by Palfinger’s contracting partner Smulders, the fixed boom cranes have been designed for optimal performance in offshore environments, featuring plug-and-play system for easy installation, reducing operational expenditure.

The production will begin in April in Palfinger’s plant in Maribor in Slovenia, with all cranes scheduled for delivery by November 2025.

“This project is considered as an important milestone for our future cooperation with Smulders and especially as a part of our common growth in the offshore wind industry in Europe”, said Iavor Markov, Global Sales Manager Wind Cranes at PALFINGER MARINE.

Scheduled to be fully operational by 2028, Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms to supply up to two million Polish households with energy.

Consisting of 100 turbines of 14.4 MW each, and combined capacity of 1.44 GW, the first energy from the wind farms is expected to flow into the grid in 2027, while the commercial phase of use will begin in 2028.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Cranes Offshore Wind Cranes & Material Handling Equipment

Related Offshore News

(Credit: RWE)

First Foundations for 1.6GW German Offshore Wind Project...
(Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg to Design and Equip Olympic’s Two Subsea...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Petrobras Finds Hydrocarbons in Campos Basin Exploratory Well

Petrobras Finds Hydrocarbons i

Nexans to Supply Subsea Cables for Three French Offshore Wind Farms

Nexans to Supply Subsea Cables

MODEC Gets Shell’s Gato do Mato FPSO Ops and Maintenance Job

MODEC Gets Shell’s Gato do Mat

TechnipFMC to Work on Boosting Output at Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup Field

TechnipFMC to Work on Boosting

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine