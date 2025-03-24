Palfinger to Equip Polish Offshore Wind Farms with Platform Cranes

Austrian manufacturer of hydraulic lifting and handling systems for marine applications Palfinger Marine has been selected to supply platform cranes for Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms, being developed by Equinor and POLENERGIA offshore Poland.

As part of the contract, Palfinger Marine will provide 100 PF120-4.0m platform cranes for the operations and maintenance of offshore wind turbines.

Commissioned by Palfinger’s contracting partner Smulders, the fixed boom cranes have been designed for optimal performance in offshore environments, featuring plug-and-play system for easy installation, reducing operational expenditure.

The production will begin in April in Palfinger’s plant in Maribor in Slovenia, with all cranes scheduled for delivery by November 2025.

“This project is considered as an important milestone for our future cooperation with Smulders and especially as a part of our common growth in the offshore wind industry in Europe”, said Iavor Markov, Global Sales Manager Wind Cranes at PALFINGER MARINE.

Scheduled to be fully operational by 2028, Bałtyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms to supply up to two million Polish households with energy.

Consisting of 100 turbines of 14.4 MW each, and combined capacity of 1.44 GW, the first energy from the wind farms is expected to flow into the grid in 2027, while the commercial phase of use will begin in 2028.