Belgian and Greek Contractors Reel In UK’s HVDC Interconnections Deal

Belgian offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul, in consortium with Greek cables supplier Hellenic Cables has signed a framework agreement with National Grid for strategic HVDC interconnections in the U.K.

This agreement will entitle the consortium to participate in upcoming tenders for call-off projects for the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of HVDC cable systems as part of National Grid’s large-scale offshore and onshore transmission infrastructure investment program.

The deal, which has an initial term of five years with an option for extension of up to three additional years, is a key component of National Grid’s strategy to secure long-term partnerships that support deliverability for critical projects in the UK.

The U.K. Government’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050 has placed significant emphasis on expanding the country’s electricity grid infrastructure to integrate renewable energy sources, such as offshore wind.

National Grid’s cable framework aims to support this transition, ensuring a robust and reliable energy network, and this framework will play a crucial role in enhancing grid resilience, facilitating renewable energy integration and ensuring energy security for the future.

The consortium will participate in potential future tenders for turnkey projects.

“We are proud to partner with National Grid through this framework for strategic HVDC interconnections. The agreement confirms our position as World Builders of the energy transition through providing vital power cable links,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Director Subsea Cables Offshore Energy at Jan De Nul.

“This agreement strengthens our commitment to supporting the UK’s energy transition and offshore wind ambitions. We are proud to be part of this critical framework, providing world-class HVDC cable solutions,” added Kostas Savvakis, General Manager, Hellenic Cables.