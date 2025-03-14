Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OKEA Takes Stake in Aker BP-Operated Tverrdal Prospect in North Sea

(Credit: OKEA)
(Credit: OKEA)

Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA has signed an agreement with Aker BP to acquire a 35% working interest in Tverrdal exploration well in the North Sea.

OKEA secured the stake in the southern part of PL1102 / PL1102B, containing the Tverrdal prospect, with the effective date of the transaction being January 1, 2025.

The farm-in strengthens OKEA’s position in the greater Brage area as Tverrdal is located approximately 13 km north of the Brage platform.

Tverrdal is operated by Aker BP and is scheduled for a drill-or-drop decision in May 2025.

The PL1102/1102B licensees are applying for a division of the licenses in a northern and southern part. The agreement with Aker BP is to acquire a 35% working interest in the southern part, subject to governmental approval of the division.

Other partners in the licenses are Aker BP (20% working interest post transaction), DNO Norge (30%), Equinor Energy AS (15%), and OKEA (35% stake post transaction).

The transaction is subject to government approval.

