EU-Backed Project to Unlock Tidal and River Energy Potential

A new EU-funded project has brought together 14 partners across Europe to unlock the potential of harnessing tidal and river energy in the North-West Europe.

The SHINES project, short fo Showcasing Hydrokinetic energy Innovations for Northwest European Energy Sovereignty, is ready for launch, bringing together 14 partners from France, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany.

Co-financed by Interreg North-West Europe under the fourth call for projects, SHINES is set to unlock the potential of tidal and river energy systems, an opportunity still largely untapped in the region.

With a total budget of $10.9 million, including 60% ERDF funding of about €6.5 million, the project, led by OPEN-C Foundation, will span from January 2025 to December 2028.

SHINES will work to address several investment, economic and regular hurdles by replicating and scaling up three innovative solutions - HydroWing, RivGen and TidalKite - through grid connections and real sea deployments in France and the Netherlands.

Some of the most promising sites across the region will be developed, engaging 100 organizations in the adoption of tidal and river energy systems.

One of the partners in the project is Inyanga, which will design, construct and install a grid-connected 600kW tidal energy turbine, based on HydroWing concept, on the Paimpol-Bréhat test site in France, then operate and monitor the device throughout the test period.

In addition, Inyanga will install and maintain SeaQurrent’s TidalKite device at Paimpol-Bréhat, managing all offshore operations.

The project is aligned with Europe’s Net-Zero Strategy and the Critical Raw Materials Act, contributing to the goals of 1 GW of ocean energy capacity by 2030 and 40GW by 2050. Ocean energy holds the promise of creating 400,000 high-value jobs by 2050, revitalizing coastal communities with histories rooted in shipbuilding, fishing, and oil and gas industries.

Project partners include, ORPC Ireland with RivGen technology, SeaQurrent, ÉireComposites Teo, Foras na Mara – Marine Institute, Bretagne Développement Innovation, Geemente Ameland, and others.