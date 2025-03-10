Fugro Nets Another Offshore Wind Job in Australia

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has secured the contract for offshore soil investigation services for the proposed Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm in Australia.

Fugro will execute offshore geotechnical investigations to support the Blue Mackerel project being developed by Parkwind, part of JERA Nex, which recently secured approval from the Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR) for feasibility stage management plan.

The company plans to deploy its specialist geotechnical vessel, the Fugro Mariner, for the project to collect seabed soil samples, which will subsequently be analyzed at Fugro’s laboratory.

The survey results will assist Parkwind in optimizing its offshore wind farm project’s structural integrity and mitigating construction risks, while ensuring compliance with the latest sustainability standards.

With a projected capacity of 1 GW by 2032, and consisting of 60 offshore wind turbines, the wind farm aims to generate renewable energy sufficient to power over 500,000 Victorian homes, significantly contributing to Australia's target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Located off the coast of Brataualung and Tatungalung country in Gippsland, Victoria, the project will play a critical role in Australia’s clean energy transition.

This award follows Fugro’s successful completion of the geotechnical site investigation of the Star of the South offshore wind project.

“We are excited to get to the next stage of site characterization on our Blue Mackerel flagship project in Australia, and are pleased that Fugro will be collaborating with us to undertake this important geotechnical survey. This is a strategic project for Parkwind in Australia and we would play a crucial role in helping Victoria achieve its legislated 9 GW of offshore wind capacity target in time,” said Anil Chanana, Country Head for Parkwind, Australia.