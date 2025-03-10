Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Nets Another Offshore Wind Job in Australia

(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has secured the contract for offshore soil investigation services for the proposed Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm in Australia.

Fugro will execute offshore geotechnical investigations to support the Blue Mackerel project being developed by Parkwind, part of JERA Nex, which recently secured approval from the Offshore Infrastructure Regulator (OIR) for feasibility stage management plan.

The company plans to deploy its specialist geotechnical vessel, the Fugro Mariner, for the project to collect seabed soil samples, which will subsequently be analyzed at Fugro’s laboratory.

The survey results will assist Parkwind in optimizing its offshore wind farm project’s structural integrity and mitigating construction risks, while ensuring compliance with the latest sustainability standards.

With a projected capacity of 1 GW by 2032, and consisting of 60 offshore wind turbines, the wind farm aims to generate renewable energy sufficient to power over 500,000 Victorian homes, significantly contributing to Australia's target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Located off the coast of Brataualung and Tatungalung country in Gippsland, Victoria, the project will play a critical role in Australia’s clean energy transition.

This award follows Fugro’s successful completion of the geotechnical site investigation of the Star of the South offshore wind project.

“We are excited to get to the next stage of site characterization on our Blue Mackerel flagship project in Australia, and are pleased that Fugro will be collaborating with us to undertake this important geotechnical survey. This is a strategic project for Parkwind in Australia and we would play a crucial role in helping Victoria achieve its legislated 9 GW of offshore wind capacity target in time,” said Anil Chanana, Country Head for Parkwind, Australia.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Offshore Wind Offshore Survey Australia

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Techano Oceanlift)

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver Crane for Dual-Fuel Hybrid...
© Maks / Adobe Stock

UK Invests $71M in Scottish Port Expansion for Floating...

Sponsored

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver Crane for Dual-Fuel Hybrid CSV Newbuild

Techano Oceanlift to Deliver C

Saipem Showcases Its Star1 Floating Wind Technology

Saipem Showcases Its Star1 Flo

Norway Clears Equinor for Two-Well Drilling Operation in North Sea

Norway Clears Equinor for Two-

ORE Catapult and Japan’s FLOWRA to Jointly Advance Floating Wind

ORE Catapult and Japan’s FLOWR

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine