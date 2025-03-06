Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MI-based Vestas Wind Techs Unionize

Vestas wind turbine technicians in Michigan vote to join Utility Workers Union of America. Credit: Utility Workers Union of America
Vestas wind turbine technicians in Michigan vote to join Utility Workers Union of America. Credit: Utility Workers Union of America

Michigan-based wind technicians who perform operations and maintenance on Vestas turbines voted to unionize and become members of the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA), AFL-CIO. The election marks the first Vestas wind technicians in North American to unionize. 

“This is a big win for this group,” said Deirdre Brill, UWUA Organizing Director. “More and more people working in renewable energy are realizing how helpful a union can be in achieving better, safer working conditions.”

The 11-member group voted 9-1 in favor of organizing. The group will become members of UWUA Local 223 which also represents wind techs at DTE in Michigan. Workers perform operations and maintenance on 128 turbines, including major component replacements.

