Germany's Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farm Starts Commercial Operations

Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure’s 253 MW Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm in Germany has started commercial operations.

Final testing for the Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm, which is jointly owned by Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure, was completed on February 28, 2025, and the project is now fully commissioned.

The project is Ørsted’s fifth operational offshore wind farm in Germany, and with an installed capacity of 253 MW, it can supply the equivalent of 250,000 households with renewable power.

The offshore wind farm will be followed by the 913 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3, for which the last wind turbine was installed in early January.

In Germany, Ørsted can now supply the equivalent of approximately 1.6 million households with renewable electricity from offshore wind alone.

“Offshore wind is a key technology in Germany’s transition to green energy. With the completion of Gode Wind 3, Ørsted now has five operational offshore wind farms in the German part of the North Sea, producing homegrown renewable energy at large scale.

“We’ll further expand our supply of green power to German households and businesses when our next offshore wind farm, Borkum Riffgrund 3, comes online in 2026,” said Patrick Harnett, Chief Operating Officer at Ørsted.





Gode Wind 3 Construction









In August 2023, construction of Gode Wind 3 started at sea, when the first foundation was installed.

Gode Wind 3 consists of 23 wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, each with a capacity of 11 MW.

With a rotor diameter of 200 meters, this wind turbine model is currently the largest running wind turbine in German waters.

The electricity generated at Gode Wind 3 will be transmitted via the wind farm’s own offshore substation and a converter station by TenneT, the German transmission system operator (TSO), entering the extra-high voltage grid onshore in the German state of Lower Saxony.

Operations will continue to be managed from Ørsted’s hub at the port of Norden-Norddeich in Lower Saxony. For the electricity production at Gode Wind 3, Ørsted will now receive a weighted average price of €81 per MWh.

For the installation of three of the monopile foundations, Ørsted used a newly developed method – completely replacing the conventional installation method involving pile driving.

The implementation of the new installation technology has resulted in a substantial decrease in underwater noise levels.