Ørsted Opens Applications for Offshore Wind Technicians Training Program

Ørsted has opened application process for its expanded 2025 Wind Turbine Technician Apprenticeship Program, a four-year training program that equips individuals with technical skills and hands-on offshore experience for jobs in the U.K.’s offshore wind industry.

The program will provide successful candidates with practical experience at Ørsted sites across East Coast, Barrow-in-Furness, and Birkenhead sites.

Ørsted’s apprenticeship provides a foundation for aspiring technicians to gain the skills and experience needed to play a vital role in this transformation, contributing to the UK’s green energy future.

Now in its ninth year, the apprenticeship kicks off with a year of classroom-based learning at North Lindsey College.

For the final three years, apprentices gain practical offshore experience at one of Ørsted’s 12 wind farms, working alongside industry experts and on-site projects.

Upon completion of the apprenticeship, successful candidates will achieve a Maintenance & Operations Engineering Technician (MOET) qualification, along with a BTEC Level 3 in Engineering.

As the U.K. accelerates its transition to cleaner and more secure energy sources, the demand for skilled wind turbine technicians continues to rise.

With the government setting an ambitious target of 43–50 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, the sector is expected to triple its workforce to over 100,000.

“As demand for skilled wind turbine technicians continues to rise, we are expanding our apprenticeship program to develop the next generation of renewable energy technicians. If you enjoy problem-solving, working outdoors, and being part of a close-knit team, this apprenticeship will provide the foundation for a rewarding and exciting career,” said Rob Howes, Ørsted’s Operations Apprentice Manager.

“Joining Ørsted’s apprenticeship program has been an incredible experience. After leaving the RAF I knew I wanted to go into a company that felt like a family. Being only one year in, it’s already been challenging but really rewarding, and I’ve gained the skills and confidence to build a solid career in the industry,” added Sean Hopkins, a first-year Apprentice Wind Turbine Technician based in Grimsby.

Applications are open until March 21, 2025. Candidates aged 16 and above with a minimum of three GCSEs (grade C/4 or above) in Maths, English and Science are encouraged to apply. The process includes submitting an application, completing standard maths and English tests and undertaking project work before receiving an invitation to an onsite assessment day.