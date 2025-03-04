Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan Becomes Fully Operational

Yunneng Wind Power joint venture partners have inaugurated the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan, which is now fully operational and generating renewable electricity at its planned capacity of 640 MW.

Yunneng Wind Power joint venture consists of TotalEnergies with 29.46% stake, Skyborn Renewables with 31.98%, EGCO Group with 26.56%, and Sojitz with 12%.

The development and construction of the Yunlin project was led by Skyborn with the support of the other partners.

Following the Commercial Operations Date (COD), expected in June 2025, TotalEnergies will take the lead in technical operations management, whilst Skyborn Renewables will continue to lead other management services.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm is located about 15 kilometers off the west coast of Taiwan, at water depths of up to 35 meters.

The project consists of 80 wind turbines, each with 8 MW capacity. The electricity generated is fed into the Taiwanese grid and contracted to Taiwan Power Company (TPC) through two 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at an average rate of $165/MWh.

The 650 MW offshore wind farm will power 600,000 homes in Taiwan and save 1.2 million tons of CO2 annually by producing over 2.4 TWh of renewable electricity per year.

“This 640 MW project will help us achieve our 2025 targets for 35 GW of gross renewable capacity and over 50 TWh of net electricity production, amounting to 10% of TotalEnergies’ energy output.

“Our role as technical operator on Yunlin will allow us to strengthen our offshore wind competencies as we look ahead to our future projects in Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom", said Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies.