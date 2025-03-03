Germany Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Cannot Be Used

The Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline is not certified and therefore could not be used, a German government spokesperson said on Monday in response to a report about potentially bringing the pipeline on stream.

"The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is not certified and therefore could not be used at all," the spokesperson said, adding that certification was in the purview of the economy ministry.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is lobbying the United States to support a potential restart of the project, which was halted in 2022 after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.





