ABS Approves FEED for New Floating Wind Design

ABS approved the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) documents for a deep water floating offshore wind platform design from ECO TLP, Inc. and MOCEAN-Offshore BV.

The design supports the largest wind turbines on the market and utilizes slip-formed cylindrical concrete hulls and a variety of anchor types. When combined with a hybrid spar tension-leg mooring system, the unit has a smaller footprint than traditional floaters using catenary mooring.

With FEED documents approved, the design moves into commercialization for site-specific projects.

“ABS approval for non-site-specific FEED for a wide range of water depths and wind turbines sizes allows ECO TLP® to significantly reduce the certification process for commercial projects. Achieving this is an important milestone for our solution, allowing us to operate in the water safely and qualify for financial and insurance terms. We are proud to offer an economical, versatile, ecologically friendly platform that optimizes the wind turbine performance, substantially lowering operational and maintenance costs of the array over its lifetime,” said Nicole Johnson Murphy, CEO, ECO TLP Inc.

Supporting ECO TLP's marine, civil and structural engineering needs are MOCEAN-Offshore BV and Arup International Projects Ltd.






