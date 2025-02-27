Venterra Group and Tonkin + Taylor Forge Strategic Alliance to Power Offshore Wind Development in Australia and New Zealand

Venterra Group and Tonkin + Taylor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on offshore wind projects in Australia and New Zealand. With both countries setting ambitious offshore wind targets—Australia is aiming for 32 GW by 2030, and New Zealand is exploring up to 8 GW—this partnership is strategically timed to capitalize on significant market opportunities. Combining Venterraglobal expertise in the entire lifecycle of offshore wind solutions with Tonkin + Taylor’s deep regional knowledge and wide-ranging engineering capabilities, the alliance is set to deliver world-class projects and accelerate the region's clean energy transition