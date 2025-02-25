Galp Makes Another Oil and Gas Discovery at Orange Basin Off Namibia

Galp, together with its partners NAMCOR and Custos, has hit oil and gas in another well drilled at PEL83 license at Orange Basin, offshore Namibia.

The Joint Venture partners have drilled, cored and logged the Mopane-3X well (Well #5) which spud on January 2, 2025 as part of the second exploration and appraisal campaign on blocks 2813A and 2814B.

Mopane-3X, located 18 km from the first Mopane-1X well, targeted two stacked prospects, AVO-10 and AVO-13, as well as a deeper sand, in the southeast region of the Mopane complex at an approximate water depth of 1,200 meters.

The drilling operation was conducted with Saipem’s Santorini drillship.

Preliminary data confirmed significant columns of light oil and gas-condensate in high-quality sandstones across AVO-10.

Further, the presence of light oil columns have been confirmed in AVO-13 and the deeper sand, again in high- quality sandstones.

Map of the region (Credit: Custos)

Reservoir log measures confirm good porosities, high pressures and high permeabilities, according to the partners. Initial fluid samples show low oil viscosity and minimum CO2 and H2S concentrations. Samples have been sent for lab testing.

Higher-than-estimated pressures and preliminary results at Mopane 3X unlock further exploration and appraisal opportunities in the southeast region of the Mopane complex.

All acquired data will be integrated into the reservoir model and support the planning of potential further activities. The proprietary 3D development seismic acquisition campaign is on track to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, with processing of the information acquired to follow.

Galp is the operator of the block with 80% interest, while NAMCOR and Custos hold 10% working interest each.

"These additional discoveries in an entirely new section of Mopane further demonstrate the scale and quality of the complex. An emerging clarity on the multi-phase potential of Mopane is underpinned by this world class asset," said Knowledge Katti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Custos.