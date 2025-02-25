Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Drilling Ops Restart at Zohr Gas Field Offshore Egypt

Saipem 10,000 Drillship (Credit: Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources)
Egypt's petroleum minister Karim Badawi said on Tuesday that drilling work for the development of the Zohr gas field resumed in mid-February.

Production had been curbed because of arrears owed to foreign oil companies.

A drilling ship arrived in Egypt in January as Italy's Eni began working on increasing production from the offshore field, Egypt's petroleum ministry said last month.

Average production at Zohr was 1.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in the first half of 2024, well below a peak reached in 2019.


