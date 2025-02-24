Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BS Offshore, Ulstein Verft Launch CSOV Newbuild (Photos)

Yno 320 CSOV (Credit: Ulstein Group/uavpic.com)
Yno 320 CSOV (Credit: Ulstein Group/uavpic.com)
(Credit: Ulstein Group/Oclin)
(Credit: Ulstein Group/Oclin)
(Credit: Ulstein Group)
(Credit: Ulstein Group)
(Credit: Ulstein Group)
(Credit: Ulstein Group)
(Credit: Ulstein Group)
(Credit: Ulstein Group)

Germany-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore) and Ulstein Verft have launched a new Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), the Yno 320.

The launch followed an extensive outfitting phase that included the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, piping, accommodation, and system integration.

The Yno 320 was towed from Ulstein Verft’s dock hall to the outer dock on February 20.

While stationed in the outer dock, the Ampelmann tower and gangway were installed.

Three days later, the vessel was taken into the sea and positioned quayside, where she will remain until sea trials start later this year.

The vessel has a length of 89.6 meters and a beam of 19.2 meters.

Featuring the innovative TWIN X-STERN design, the Yno 320 is equipped with advanced technology, such as a 3D-compensated crane, capable of 5-tonne offshore cargo lifts, and a Walk-to-Work gangway, ensuring safe and efficient personnel and cargo transfer to offshore wind turbine facilities.

Onboard diesel-electric propulsion system and substantial battery energy storage are expected to reduce the ship’s environmental footprint and prepare it for methanol as fuel.

The vessel can accommodate up to 132 crew and clients, and is planned for delivery in the second quarter of 2025.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind CSOV

Related Offshore News

Charybdis WTIV (Credit: Seatrium)

First US-Built Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Starts Sea...
© twixter / Adobe Stock

Eurazeo Provides Over $70M for MPC OSE Offshore’s New SOVs

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Woodside’s Profit Hits Three-Year Low

Woodside’s Profit Hits Three-Y

Guyana Holding Out for Exxon's Gas Development Plans

Guyana Holding Out for Exxon's

KOTUG Completes SPM Buoy Upgrade for Azule Energy

KOTUG Completes SPM Buoy Upgra

Wood Mackenzie Projects $73/Barrel in '25

Wood Mackenzie Projects $73/Ba

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine