BS Offshore, Ulstein Verft Launch CSOV Newbuild (Photos)

Germany-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore) and Ulstein Verft have launched a new Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), the Yno 320.

The launch followed an extensive outfitting phase that included the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, piping, accommodation, and system integration.

The Yno 320 was towed from Ulstein Verft’s dock hall to the outer dock on February 20.

While stationed in the outer dock, the Ampelmann tower and gangway were installed.

Three days later, the vessel was taken into the sea and positioned quayside, where she will remain until sea trials start later this year.

The vessel has a length of 89.6 meters and a beam of 19.2 meters.

Featuring the innovative TWIN X-STERN design, the Yno 320 is equipped with advanced technology, such as a 3D-compensated crane, capable of 5-tonne offshore cargo lifts, and a Walk-to-Work gangway, ensuring safe and efficient personnel and cargo transfer to offshore wind turbine facilities.

Onboard diesel-electric propulsion system and substantial battery energy storage are expected to reduce the ship’s environmental footprint and prepare it for methanol as fuel.

The vessel can accommodate up to 132 crew and clients, and is planned for delivery in the second quarter of 2025.